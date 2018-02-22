All 30 MLB Teams To Wear Honorary Caps

Earlier this month, 17 students were killed in the horrific mass shooting in Florida.

Per MLB, all 30 Major League Baseball teams will wear honorary caps during this Friday’s games in honor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The caps will be black with “SD” on the front of the caps. Miami Marlins requested to wear the caps first to honor the students. After Miami, 20 of the 30 teams requested to wear the caps.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Nearly-every-MLB-team-will-wear-hats-to-honor-Parkland-school-shooting-victims-474649703.html

About the Author: Chase Calhoun