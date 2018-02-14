A Woman Hit the Lottery for $50,000 While Giving Birth

Wise Brother Media – A woman near Seattle hit the lottery for $50,000 last month while giving BIRTH.

She went into labor right before the Powerball drawing and matched 4 out of 5 numbers, plus the Powerball. So she just missed the jackpot by one number. You only win $50,000 for matching all but one.

Obviously 50 grand is still nice though, especially with a new baby around.

She and her husband found out after the baby arrived while she was still in the hospital recovering.

They’re using some of the money to pay the hospital bill, and they’re putting the rest of it toward a new home they recently bought.

(WALottery.com)

