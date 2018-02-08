94-year-old man killed in crash on I-75

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 94-year-old Ocala man has died after an overnight crash along Interstate 75.

The crash happened at 12:20 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 358 on I-75 South in Marion County.

Troopers say the man was driving southbound in a Toyota Camry, near a semi-truck that was also traveling southbound.

For unknown reasons, the Camry and the semi-truck collided, causing the Camry to spin out and crash into the side of a second semi-truck that was parked on the right paved shoulder of I-75.

The driver of the Camry died from his injuries.

The drivers of both semi-trucks escaped without injury.

Troopers have not yet identified the man, pending notification of family members.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

(WCTV)

