XFL Is Set To Return

After being founded almost 2 decades ago, Vince McMahon is set to make a return of the XFL in 2020.

Vince McMahon, Chairman of WWE, is set to make an announcement at 3 P.M. about the controversial, XFL, returning in 2020. McMahon founded the XFL in 1999 but it went under in 2001 after ratings kept plunging. There were talks about it coming back in 2017 but it never happened. Vince has created Alpha Entertainment and shared stocks of WWE to help fund the company.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun