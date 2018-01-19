Woman found dead outside Suwannee County Courthouse
WCTV:
LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Live Oak Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead outside of the Suwannee County Courthouse on Thursday morning.
Live Oak Police Chief Buddy Williams says the woman has been identified as 61-year-old Pamela Smith.
Williams says Smith was found on the porch area of the courthouse building around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
Officials have not yet determined Smith’s cause of death but believe the cold weather may have been a contributing factor.
(WCTV)