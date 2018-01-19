Woman found dead outside Suwannee County Courthouse

WCTV:

LIVE OAK, Fla. — The Live Oak Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead outside of the Suwannee County Courthouse on Thursday morning.

Live Oak Police Chief Buddy Williams says the woman has been identified as 61-year-old Pamela Smith.

Williams says Smith was found on the porch area of the courthouse building around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officials have not yet determined Smith’s cause of death but believe the cold weather may have been a contributing factor.

(WCTV)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief