Woman accused of embezzling over $119K from local church

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A 70-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of embezzling over $119,000 from the Leon County church where she was a volunteer.

Dorothy Nicolo taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to arrest documents, in October 2017, leaders at Aenon Baptist Church contacted the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to report that Nicolo, a volunteer bookkeeper at the church, had been misusing the church’s credit card and stealing from the church’s bank account.

Investigators say, between December 2012 and November 2017, Nicolo wrote 37 fraudulent checks payable to herself or cash, which she used to collect over $27,000, and used the church’s credit card to make personal purchases totaling more than $92,000.

Authorities say Nicolo stole $119,401.27 from the church over a five-year period.

Following an investigation, warrants were signed for Nicolo’s arrest on charges of grand theft over $100,000, fraud to obtain over $50,000, illegal use of credit cards, and passing a forged instrument.

Nicolo was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility and bonded out on Wednesday.\

