Wiregrass offering Basic MS Excel Bronze Level training

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

Valdosta, GA– Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Department of Economic Development is offering a bronze level Basic MS Excel two-day training. The course is a total of 5 hours and will be held on February 27 and February 28 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

At the training you will learn how to use a spreadsheet to keep track of financial data or any other kind of alpha numeric data. The course will also cover the following: formatting, creating/saving/editing a worksheet, using basic formulas and functions, sharing data, using multiple sheets, moving and copying data, and printing worksheets. Upon successful completion of all 5 hours, one will receive a Bronze level certificate.

Location of the training will be held at the Wiregrass Campus in Valdosta in Brooks Hall. Costs of the Basic MS Excel is $60 per person.

For more information about this training contact Economic Development at 229-333-2122, or email sign up at the Eventbrite link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basic-ms-excel-bronze-level-2-days5-total-hours-tickets-42124239735 For more information about this training visit wiregrass.edu

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief