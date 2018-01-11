Wiregrass Literary journal takes top honors

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:

The Wiregrass Reader, a literary journal published by Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, won first place for its outstanding format, content, and presentation in the American Scholastic Press Association’s Annual Scholastic Yearbook and Magazine Awards.

Wiregrass English Instructor Cathy Leeman was the Editor. She shared, “The Wiregrass Reader gives our student, faculty, and friends a chance to show off their amazing talents as artists. There is a ton of talent hidden in our communities and The Reader gives recognition to those amazing people. As far as students are concerned, it gives them not only a voice or vision to share, but a way to see how using their creative minds can not only be an outlet but can potentially be a career one day. “

The journal is in its ninth year of publication and accepts entries from Wiregrass students, faculty, and staff and as well as area high school students and community members. The journal is filled with poetry, short stories, personal narratives, arguments/analyses, and photography. Deadline for the Fall issue is May 11.

For more information about the award winning journal, please contact Wiregrass English Instructor, Cathy Leeman at (229) 468-2000 ext. 2093 or cathy.leeman@wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Spring B-term classes. B-term classes start February 14, 2018. For more information about Wiregrass Core Classes like English or any Wiregrass programs visit Wiregrass.edu.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief