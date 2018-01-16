Wiregrass Driver’s Education Dates Set
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College:
VALDOSTA — The 2018 Driver’s Education classes have been scheduled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. For a complete listing of available classes, as well as for information on how to register, visit the Driver’s Education webpage at wiregrass.edu or call Nancy Mitchell, Continuing Education Specialist, at 229-468-2074. There are a limited number of scholarships available. Eligibility requirements and information on how to apply are also located on our Driver’s Education webpage.
30-Hour Class Schedule Options
Ben Hill-Irwin Campus
February 21 – 24
April 14, 21, 28, & May 5
June 4 – 7
July 14, 21, 28, & August 4
Coffee Campus
March 3, 10, 17, & 24
April 2 – 5
July 16 – 19
June 2, 9, 16, & 23
Valdosta Campus
Feb 17 & 24 and Mar 3 &10
April 2 – 5
June 4 – 7
June 25 – 28
July 16 – 19
Sep 1, 8, 15, 22
Oct 27 and Nov 3, 10, & 17
