Winning Weekend for the Wildcats at the Allstate Wildcat Invitational
Valdosta City Schools:
The Wildcats came out on top at the 2017 Allstate Wildcat Invitational held Dec. 30 at VHS.
Earning 1st place medals were Trent Broome, Quin McGlamery, Aushaud Evans, Kem Collins, Antione Scott, and Dominque Harrell.
Earning 2nd place medals were Isaiah Markell, John Walsh, Logan Caulkins, Zion McGowan, and LB Neloms.
Finishing in 3rd- Braetin Hughes, DJ Hennley,and Sam McFarland
4th place finishers- Tez Victrum, Kane Miller, Marlow Dixon
Next up- Practice next week- Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 4-6pm.
HOME MATCH Wednesday (1/3) 4pm start time.
Area Duals this Saturday:
Lee Co. Middle School (East Campus)
185 Firetower Road
Leesburg, GA 31763
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief