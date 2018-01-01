Winning Weekend for the Wildcats at the Allstate Wildcat Invitational

Valdosta City Schools:

The Wildcats came out on top at the 2017 Allstate Wildcat Invitational held Dec. 30 at VHS.

Earning 1st place medals were Trent Broome, Quin McGlamery, Aushaud Evans, Kem Collins, Antione Scott, and Dominque Harrell.

Earning 2nd place medals were Isaiah Markell, John Walsh, Logan Caulkins, Zion McGowan, and LB Neloms.

Finishing in 3rd- Braetin Hughes, DJ Hennley,and Sam McFarland

4th place finishers- Tez Victrum, Kane Miller, Marlow Dixon

Next up- Practice next week- Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 4-6pm. HOME MATCH Wednesday (1/3) 4pm start time. Area Duals this Saturday:

Lee Co. Middle School (East Campus)

185 Firetower Road

Leesburg, GA 31763

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief