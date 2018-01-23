Wild Adventures Seeking 300 New Hires for 2018 Season

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia is hosting three job fairs to hire more than 300 new employees to fill open positions for the 2018 Season.

“We are looking for genuinely friendly and engaging people who want to join a great team, work hard and have a fun summer with our guests,” said Cat Nita, Director of Human Resources.

Positions are open in most departments including admissions, aquatics, rides, food and beverage, games, merchandise, and photography.

The job fairs will be held at Wild Adventures on Saturday, February 3 and Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, February 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All interested applicants must pre-register for the job fair by completing an online application at WildAdventures.com/jobs.

Those attending the job fair should dress in business casual attire. Some positions will require special skill tests, such as math for cash handling positions.

Wild Adventures begins its 2018 Season on March 10 with the addition of MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounter, an immersive and interactive area, featuring more than 70 new exhibits of larger-than-life insects perfect for “bugologists” of any age to explore.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the area’s largest employers and a strong economic force. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief