Wild Adventures Recognizes Christmas Tree Village Winners

VALDOSTA – In December, Wild Adventures asked local businesses to decorate a tree for the park’s Christmas Tree Village. Guests were able to cast votes for their favorite trees. The businesses with the top trees were recognized Friday afternoon at the park.

The top three businesses selected a charity to donate their winnings to.

Third place went to Crump Heating and Air, who donated their $100 winnings to the James Eunice Foundation.

Second Place went to Options Now who donated their $250 to Choose Now

First Place went to Valdosta Coca-Cola Bottling Company who donated their $500 to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief