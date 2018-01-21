Wild Adventures Game Winners Awarded Season Passes for Five Years

Wild Adventures Theme Park:

VALDOSTA, Ga.​ – A Ray City family was treated to a mega-sized prize from Wild Adventures Theme Park on Friday: four Gold Season Passes for the next five years.

Carolyn and Michael Hansen were named the 2017 grand prize winners of the Wild Adventures “Find Our Hearts” scavenger hunt. The Hansens played the park-wide game in May.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Michael Hansen. “We walked around the park for six-and-a-half hours. We were committed to finding the last two hearts.”

Carolyn and Michael were joined on the hunt by their son, Cody, but Carolyn said he spent most of his time on rides.

“We like to walk around the park while he is up in the sky,” said Carolyn Hansen. “We like to walk around and experience everything at the park, and we were having fun doing it.”

To play “Find Our Hearts,” Wild Adventures guests search for hearts placed around the park and mark their findings on a special game card given out near the main entrance.

Completed scavenger hunt cards are drawn for monthly prizes. The grand prize, four season passes for the next five years, is always awarded at the end of each year.

“‘Find Our Hearts’ is just one of the many ways we like to engage our guests at the park,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “We love the idea of giving families an adventure to go one while they hunt for the hearts hidden around the park every month.”

“Find Our Hearts” resumes March 10 when Wild Adventures opens for 2018 with the addition of MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, the multi-million dollar Ohana Bay expansion to Splash Island Water Park and a season full of concerts and special events.

All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2018 Season Pass, which can be purchased by calling (229) 219-7080 or by visiting WildAdventures.com.

About the Author: Desiree Carver