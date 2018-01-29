WG Nunn Announces Spelling Bee Winners

Front row from left, 2nd place Spelling Bee winner, Myriah Bennett, 3rd place winner, Jason Brocks, and first place winner, Serenity Pitts. Second row, W.G. Nunn Spelling Bee Coordinator, Mrs. Charlene Rickman and W.G. Nunn Principal, Cisco Diaz.

Valdosta City Schools:

W.G. Nunn Elementary recently held their Annual School-Wide Spelling Bee. Thirty-three contestants vied for the top three spots. Congratulations to first place winner, Serenity Pitts, second place winner, Myriah Bennett, and third place winner, Jason Brocks. The three 5th grade students will participate in the District Bee that will be held Friday, February 2nd at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief