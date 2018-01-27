Wearing a MaePolly Smile

By Kimesha Bonner

When I was a child, the sweet smell of cake always symbolized a special event. Perhaps we were celebrating a birthday, a wedding, or a graduation. Of course, special events also meant presents, but the cake was always the highlight of the day. Cakes were works of art that pleased the eye and matched a well planned theme or color scheme. But once cut, they revealed layer upon layer of mouthwatering goodness.

As an adult, the smell still reminds me of some of the best events of my life. It’s the smell of happiness. So it was no surprise that, when I opened the door to MaePolly’s Cake Co., a smile immediately spread across my face. Actually, I found myself grinning from ear to ear. Before the owner, Brock Gilliard, had a chance to greet me, the amazing aroma welcomed me right in.

If you are unfamiliar with MaePolly’s, let me first say that you are missing a treat! They are located at 1573 Baytree Rd., Valdosta, GA, and have been appropriately nestled in the Sugar Creek Plaza for the past three years. Their signature storefront dessert is the MaePolly, and it comes in a variety of flavors. I was told by the owner that this super rich treat is a cross between a cake pop and a truffle. I sampled both the wedding cake and the red velvet MaePolly. They were delicious! I still can’t decide which was tastier, but I will certainly return to try the other flavors very soon. MaePolly’s Cake Co. also serves brownies, cookies, and cheesecakes.

Planning a wedding? MaePolly’s provides tastings and consultations for your wedding and groom cake needs. They also prepare custom cakes for birthdays, baby showers, and any other special day on your calendar. Visit their website at www.maepollys.com or call 229-234- 8437.

MaePolly’s is a sweet little shop with a big taste that will definitely be one of my top choices for special day cakes and every day treats.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief