VSU’s Sonya Sanderson Re-elected to Executive Board of GAHPERD

VALDOSTA — Dr. Sonya Sanderson, interim head of the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education at Valdosta State University, was recently re-elected to the Executive Board of the Georgia Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance Inc. (GAHPERD). She will serve as vice president elect, physical education, until October and then assume the role of vice president, physical education, for the following year.

“I was extremely excited when I received the news that I had won,” Sanderson said. “It felt wonderful knowing that I would not only be representing Georgia’s physical educators but also Valdosta State University at the state level.”

Sanderson has served in several GAHPERD executive positions, including vice president, general division (2016-2017); vice president elect, general division (2015-2016); and a member of the University/College Executive Committee (2013-2015). She serves as coordinator of a regional physical education workshop held annually at VSU. She is also a committee and staff member of Share the Wealth, a global physical education conference held annually at Jekyll Island.

VSU’s Dr. Eugene Asola and Renee Califf — both faculty members in the Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education — were also elected to GAHPERD’s Executive Board for the 2017-2018 term.

“Since Dr. Asola and Mrs. Califf both were also elected, we will be strong together and will represent the organization and our community well,” Sanderson said. “I look forward to helping spread more information across the state dealing with GAHPERD.

“With each new member we recruit, the stronger we are for the future of health and physical education across Georgia. With all of the positions I have held with GAHPERD, I have worked each with pride and dedication.

“Each year, I make sure all of our health and physical education students become GAHPERD members. Members of GAHPERD are amazing assets to young professionals. The organization offers many opportunities to its members, like reduced fees for conferences, $1,000,000 in liability insurance, advocacy information, links to several lessons, handouts from conferences, and more.”

GAHPERD is a nonprofit organization for professionals and students in related fields of health, physical education, recreation, and dance. It is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Georgians by supporting and promoting effective educational practices, quality curriculum, instruction, and assessment in its target areas.

