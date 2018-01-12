VSU’s Shawn Phippen Selected for 2018 Campus Rec Leadership Summit

Valdosta State University:

VALDOSTA — Shawn Phippen, director of Campus Recreation at Valdosta State University, was recently selected to attend the 2018 Campus Rec Leadership Summit.

The Campus Rec Leadership Summit, taking place June 27-29, is an exclusive peer collaboration event that brings together 40 top campus recreation executives for two days of roundtable discussions, networking and unique experiences in a fun and relaxing environment. The event is hosted by Campus Rec Magazine at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“It is a true honor to be selected to go to this event, which is attended by some of the brightest and most influential people in the field,” said Phippen, who will be attending for the first time. “I look forward to receiving great ideas and opportunities that will help our students have the best recreational experiences possible.”

Tim Mertz, director of Campus Recreation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will moderate the event. Topics of discussion include campus engagement, facility renovation and development, budgeting, the future of campus recreation, and more.

“An invitation to this event shows that the field of recreation recognizes that VSU is doing great work for our students,” Phippen said.

The mission of VSU’s Department of Campus Recreation is to provide students, faculty, staff, alumni, and members of the campus community the opportunity to experience lifelong activities while enhancing their well-being by promoting fitness and wellness, offering a positive outlet for stress, and providing safe and clean quality facilities, equipment, and programs.

