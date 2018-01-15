VSU’s Reynaldo L. Martinez Jr. Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Valdosta State University:

VALDOSTA – Dr. Reynaldo L. Martinez Jr., former Valdosta State University professor and head of the Department of Adult and Career Education, recently received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award from the University Council for Workforce and Human Resources Education.

Martinez, who joined the Blazer Nation family in 2005 and retired in 2017, received the award for his significant contributions to the research, practice, theory, and policy of workforce and human resource education throughout his 27-year career in higher education.

Martinez has served in various teaching positions at Colorado State University, Corpus Christi State University, the University of Maryland, Oklahoma State University, and the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, in addition to VSU.

Throughout his career, he advised 24 doctoral dissertation studies; published 21 professional research-based and theoretical articles in international, national, regional, and state professional journals and books; and served as principal investigator on four international technical education grants and contracts in Thailand, Indonesia, Belize, and Honduras. He was selected to present his research and professional work at 10 international, 20 national, nine regional, 22 state, and 25 local professional conferences and meetings.

Martinez served as a professional manuscript reviewer for several international and national workforce and human resources education research journals. He also served as a reviewer for presentations at the 2015 World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Atlanta, Georgia.

Martinez was a member of numerous professional organizations, and during his career he served as president of the University Council for Workforce and Human Resources Education, president of the Academy for Career and Technical Teacher Education, parliamentarian for the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education, president of the Oklahoma Association for Career and Technical Education, and executive director of the Maryland Association for Career and Technical Education.

Martinez earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education, speech and English, from Texas A&I — now Texas A&M — University in 1975; a Master of Science in occupational education, instruction and curriculum, from Corpus Christi State — now Texas A&M — University in 1983; and a Doctor of Philosophy in vocational education, teacher education and staff development, from Colorado State University in 1990.

The University Council for Workforce and Human Resources is committed to being a recognized force in shaping the future of career and technical education and human resource development. It does this by working to improve the policy and practices of education in the United States. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the council’s highest award.

