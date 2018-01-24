VSU’s President, Dr. Richard A. Carvajal Tapped as Keynote Speaker at LAMP’s Annual Changing Lives Dinner

LAMP Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, better known as LAMP, has tapped Valdosta State University’s President, Dr. Richard A. Carvajal as the 2018 Changing Lives Dinner keynote speaker. Dr. Carvajal will speak on combating homelessness to becoming VSU’s 10th President.

The dinner will be held 6:00 p.m., February 20, in the Valdosta State University Student Union Ballroom. Individual tickets are $125. Corporate tables and sponsorships are also available.

On January 1, 2017, Dr. Richard Carvajal began his tenure as the 10th president of Valdosta State University. Since his first day on campus, he has focused on solidifying institutional leadership, strengthening relationships with students and other university constituents, and creating a common vision for VSU’s future.

He earned his doctorate in higher education administration from The University of South Carolina, a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, and a bachelor of science from East Central University in Oklahoma, where he was the institution’s outstanding graduate. Dr. Carvajal served as a Lyndon B. Johnson Congressional Fellow, completed fellowships with the Washington Center and World Affairs Council, is a graduate of both Leadership Kansas and Leadership Georgia. He has been very active in the communities in which he has lived, having served on the board of numerous public foundations, and is a cancer survivor. He is married to Dr. Cheryl Carvajal, and together, they have two children, seventeen-year- old Crystal and thirteen-year-old Brandon.

The goal of LAMP’s annual Changing Lives Campaign is to raise funds to support its major programs such as its Emergency Shelter that provides shelter for homeless families, single parents, and single women and men with the ultimate goal of returning them to self-sufficiency. LAMP's programs assists residents with life skills classes, job placement, and housing searches. In 2017, LAMP assisted over 827 individuals and families in their Emergency Shelter, Day Center, Rapid Re-Housing, and Street Outreach programs.

Tickets can be purchased on LAMP’s website at www.lampinc.org or by sending your check to P.O. Box 3502 Valdosta, Ga. 31604. Be sure to specify Changing Lives with your contribution. If you would like more information about the Changing Lives Dinner, please contact Executive Director, Feleica Harrington at 229-245- 7157 or email fharrington@lampinc.org

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief