VSU, Valdosta School of Ballet present “Sleeping Beauty” Jan. 20-21

The Valdosta School of Ballet, in partnership with Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance, will present “Sleeping Beauty” Jan. 20-21 at Mathis City Auditorium. The production features Olivia Kramer, a Valdosta School of Ballet student, as Aurora and Aaron Moore, a VSU Theatre and Dance student, as the prince. (Photo courtesy of the Valdosta School of Ballet.)

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance is once again partnering with the Valdosta School of Ballet to present “Sleeping Beauty” Jan. 20-21 at Mathis City Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now.

“Sleeping Beauty” is a ballet that tells the story of Princess Aurora growing up in an enchanted land and encountering magical friends, a sinister fairy, and happily-ever-after romance. Adapted for the local stage by the Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU Theatre and Dance, “Sleeping Beauty” will feature elements from both the classical ballet and animated versions of the fairytale, all set to the iconic music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

“This year’s production also has some enhanced scenery, especially in the ballroom,” said Jacque Wheeler, artistic director of VSU Theatre and Dance and “Sleeping Beauty” stage director. “There are also new costumes to change the look of the piece.”

Aaron Moore, a VSU Theatre and Dance student who plays the prince, said the production is “a timeless story for all ages.”

“I believe the company does a beautiful job in capturing the essence of the story and yet making it modern and relevant to today’s younger audiences with fresh characters and music that they too will relate to,” said Moore, a musical theatre performance major from Marianna, Florida, who expects to graduate in Spring 2019.

Other Blazers appearing in the production are Joe Mason, as the king; Ashlyn Winegarner, as the blue fairy; Brandon Chandler, Joshua Joyce, Terrance Searcy, and Drew Chunn, as court men; Haley Aguero, Hannah Findlay, Ashley Hartwig, Stephanie Stanley, and Jordan Van Dyke, as court women; Alexandria Joy, as the nursemaid; Megan Foose, as the forest queen and a lady in waiting; Daniel Lennox Jr. as Peter Pan and a court man; Ursula Trasorras, as Elena of Avalor; Olivia Rosenthal, as Anna and a forest spirit; and Rebecca Walker, as Rapunzel. They will perform alongside Valdosta School of Ballet students.

The behind-the-scenes technical team also features VSU Theatre and Dance members, including Emma Marsico, as stage manager and sound board operator; Robert Burks, as assistant stage manager and fly operator; Noah Dalton, as light board operator; Sarah King, as spotlight operator; Tsung-Ju Clark Yang and Erika Moore, as costume managers; Ashley Green, as props manager; and Reagan Baldwin, as box office manager. They will work alongside other theatre technicians from the Valdosta School of Ballet and the community.

The “Sleeping Beauty” choreography features work from Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU Theatre and Dance instructors, including Brandi Roberts, Valdosta School of Ballet artistic director; Brooke Butler, Valdosta School of Ballet associate artistic director; and Wheeler.

Performances of “Sleeping Beauty” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Advance tickets for “Sleeping Beauty” are $10 for adults and $8 for children and can be purchased at City Market, 3215 N. Oak St. Extension; Steel’s Jewelry, 3338-I Country Club Rd.; and The Scoop, 401 Northside Dr. Tickets will be available for purchase at Mathis City Auditorium — $12 for adults and $10 for children — starting one hour prior to the performances.

Proceeds will benefit the Golden Circle Scholarship & Support Fund, which offers financial support to outstanding VSU Theatre & Dance Students.

“As a VSU alumna, this collaboration between the Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU holds a special place in my heart,” said Butler, who graduated from VSU in 1998 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre. “It is a fun and easy way to spend a couple of hours watching the amazing talents of the community while supporting the education of VSU students. This is such a wonderful learning experience for the students at the Valdosta School of Ballet to be able to work with such an outstanding theatre and dance program.”

VSU Theatre and Dance is committed to fostering excellence within its theatre performance, theatre production, theatre management, musical theatre, and dance programs while also contributing to the lifelong learning and cultural development of the citizens of South Georgia, North Florida, and beyond. Its 2017-2018 performance season continues throughout the spring with “Planets View From The Hubble Space Telescope,” “Book of Days,” and “All Shook Up.”

Please contact Jacque Wheeler at (229) 253-2914 or jwheeler@valdosta.edu to learn more.

