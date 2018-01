VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University baseball team will play their last exhibition before the regular season against ABAC.

The game will be held at Billy Grant Field on Wednesday January 24th at 4 P.M. VSU will start the regular season on February 2nd Embry Riddle.

Schedule: http://www.vstateblazers.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball#game_id_2994

About the Author: Chase Calhoun