VSU Opera Presents “The Tender Land” Jan. 20-21

Valdosta State University:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Opera will present “The Tender Land” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, on the Whitehead Auditorium stage. Tickets are on sale now.

“In the American heartland during the Great Depression, the provincial existence of a rural farming family hinges upon the high school graduation of the eldest daughter, Laurie Moss,” according to a synopsis at StageAgent.com. “However, on the eve of her graduation, Laurie finds herself questioning her place in the world and wondering what kind of life she could lead if she were to leave the farm. Her restlessness is fueled by two drifters, Top and Martin, who are hired to help with the harvest.

“While Ma and Grandpa Moss are suspicious of the strangers, Laurie is captivated by their vivid tales of travel, and she and Martin quickly fall in love, culminating in a tender kiss at Laurie’s graduation party. Grandpa Moss, furious, banishes the two men, leading Martin and Laurie to make plans to elope, but Martin quickly realizes that this would cause trouble for all involved, and reluctantly sneaks away before daybreak. Heartbroken, Laurie realizes that, though now alone, it is still time for her to go. She bids farewell to the farm and sets off into the unknown, leaving her weeping family to completely reassess their hopes, dreams, and plans for the future.”

Featuring music by Aaron Copeland and libretto by Horace Everett, “The Tender Land” premiered on April 1, 1954, at the New York City Opera.

Dr. Tamara Hardesty, director of opera at VSU, is the stage director for “The Tender Land,” which features VSU Opera student performers accompanied by a student orchestra conducted by Dr. Kenneth Kirk, professor of music.

Tickets for “The Tender Land” are $25 for adults, $20 for VSU faculty and staff and members of the military, $5 for children and non-VSU students, and free for current VSU students with a valid 1Card.

Patronages, or “operatunities,” are available and range from a low of $100 to a high of $25,000 and help provide scholarship dollars to attract top quality students to the VSU Opera program.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street.

A special Opera for Youth performance of “The Tender Land” is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

Call the College of the Arts Outreach Office at (229) 333-2150 for tickets or more information, or visit https://www.ticketreturn.com/boxoffice/default.aspx to purchase tickets online.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/opera/welcome.php

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief