VSU Establishes Blue Key Honor Society Chapter

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University recently established its own chapter of the Blue Key Honor Society, a national organization that recognizes upperclassmen for all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership, and service. Fourteen students were inducted into the organization during the Fall 2017 semester.

“We wanted to bring Blue Key to VSU because we have students on our campus who we would like to salute for their meritorious achievement and devolvement,” said Daryl Lowe, assistant vice president for student affairs, dean of students, and advisor for the VSU chapter of Blue Key. “Blue Key Honor Society is unique in that it recognizes students for achievement inside and outside the classroom.

“Students initiated into the organization will have an opportunity to promote our Blazer Creed as well as assist in promoting the VSU Cares Scholarship program, which is awarded to students based upon need.”

Members will host community service projects and student engagement activities, in addition to meeting every other week.

Membership to the Blue Key Honor Society is open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors with a grade point average of 3.0 or above. Members must perform well academically and possess a keen desire to acquire knowledge; model a significant pattern of leadership that contributes to the success of VSU’s student and campus life; show a strong commitment to community service and citizenship; and express humility through moral character and integrity.

Founded in 1924, the Blue Key Honor Society is dedicated to cultivating the leaders of tomorrow through its more than 40 chapters nationwide.

Contact Daryl Lowe at (229) 333-5941 or dalowe@valdosta.edu to learn more.

