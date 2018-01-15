VSU Basketball Plays At Union University Tonight

Valdosta – After traveling to Christian Brother in Tennessee this past Saturday and defeating them 72-70, the Valdosta State Blazers Basketball team makes another trip back to Tennessee to face Union University.

The Blazers face Union University tonight at 7.P.M. VSU now holds a 14-2 record and 7-1 in conference play. The next Gulf South Conference game will be this Saturday January 20th, against West Georgia at the Complex at 4 P.M.

Live Stats or watch the game against Union: http://www.vstateblazers.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball

About the Author: Chase Calhoun