VSU Announces Chess Club for Area Middle, High School Students

Valdosta State University invites area middle school and high school students to learn more about Chess Club from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) Center. This activity is designed for public, private, and homeschooled students in grades fifth through 12th. Students do not need to know how to play Chess; however, they should have a desire to learn and to play. Chess sets will be provided. Parents will need to stay for the meeting. Parking is available behind the STEAM Center, which is located at the intersection of Patterson Street and Jane Street. There is no fee for this activity and some snacks will be provided. Please email interested students’ names and grade levels to Dr. Tom Manning, professor in VSU’s Department of Chemistry, at VSUChess@gmail.com by Jan. 22. Nationwide, Chess clubs are competitive and promote strategic thinking and competition in a friendly environment.

