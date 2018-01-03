VPD: Road and Overpass Closures

Update, 9:45 a.m.

All overpasses in the Valdosta CIty Limits will be closed again due to ice. Many surface roads have been completely covered in snow and ice.

Stay off the roads as road conditions are not expected to improve soon.

Update, 8:54 a.m.

​The West Hill Avenue Overpass has also been salted by DOT and is now open

Update, 8:38 a.m.

South Patterson Street overpass has been salted by DOT and is now open.

Valdosta Police Department:

The following overpasses within the city of Valdosta are shut down until further notice:

The West Hill Avenue CSX train overpass,

The South Patterson Street/ James Beck overpass, The Clay Road overpass are all iced over. Unknown at this time how long they will remain closed.

*Reference West Hill Avenue: The CSX crossing underneath the West Hill Avenue overpass is currently open for traffic from Pear Street.

Also closed: The South Saint Augustine Rail Road Crossing, The West Savannah Avenue Rail Road Crossing at Boone Dairy Road, and the Perkins Lane Rail Road crossing are all blocked due to a train derailment. CSX crews are on scene dealing with the crash at this time. No hazardous material reported, just empty box cars. Unknown at this time any further information regarding the derailment, please contact CSX for further details.

The Valdosta Police Department is asking for all citizens to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Use extreme caution when traveling as more ice is expected to form during the next few hours.

