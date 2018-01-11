VPD: Officers On Scene of Armed Robbery

Valdosta Police Department:

An armed robbery just occurred at a business in the 1900 block of North Ashley Street.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., an African American male (only described as being approximately 5’5 and wearing all black clothing) came into a business “Rosco Clothing”.

The subject produced a weapon and demanded money. The subject left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. No injuries reported.

Multiple officers on scene and in the area looking for the subject. Avoid this area.

