VPD Investigate Home Invasion

Valdosta Police Department:

On January 22, 2018 at approximately 2148 hours, Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Glory Place in reference to a home invasion/burglary. Patrol Officers and K-9 Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspects in the area. The victim reported that after hearing a knock at his door, he answered it and found an African American male that he is acquainted with standing on the porch. He said several masked males came from behind the acquaintance and entered the house with weapons. The victim said he was struck in the face with a weapon by one of the suspects. He said the males collected items from his house and from his person before fleeing the scene. Valdosta Person’s Crime Detectives and Evidence Technicians arrived on scene and continued the investigation into this incident. The victim sustained a cut to his chin but declined medical treatment.

At this point, detectives do have a person of interest in the case and continue to follow-up on leads. If anyone has any information regarding this home invasion, they are asked to call the Investigations Bureau at 229-293- 3145 or leave an anonymous tip at 229-293- 3091.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief