VPD: Emergency Call Leads to Arrest

Valdosta Police Department:

Dispatch received an emergency call from a citizen Jan. 9 at 10:15 a.m. that reported a Home Invasion/Burglary in progress in 600 block of Pineview Drive.

Due to the seriousness of the dispatch, multiple units responded “Code 3” (lights and sirens). Officers arrived on scene, locating a shattered window and making contact with the homeowner. The investigation revealed that the incident was not a Home Invasion/Burglary in progress.

The cause of the damage was a disturbance/dispute between subjects that are known to each other. Further investigation led to one subject being arrested for an active arrest warrant and for providing false information to investigating officers. The arrested subject’s name is not available at this time.

Units are still on scene gathering details.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief