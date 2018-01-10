Voice of Victory Welcomes New Pastor

By Sharah Denton

For Voice of Victory’s newly installed leader, Pastor Travis King, there is no time to waste in leading the church. After Dr. Angela Manning, the founding leader of the church, became an Apostle, and through much prayer and the support of Manning, King was positioned to take the lead.

“Dr. Manning was divinely called to the office of Apostleship, where she will be planting and nurturing new ministries across the country, so she needed someone to Pastor Voice of Victory and God laid it on her heart to ask me to carry on the work at hand. I gladly accepted, leading people to The Kingdom of God is a passion I process,” says King.

Being installed on October 28 the of last year, King says that Manning and the congregation have ensured a smooth transition for both him and his wife.

“Hopefully in the next 5-10 years I can see the church building businesses to help employ people that have been incarcerated, recovering drug addicts, or any other hardships and can’t find jobs,” he says.

King did not accept the opportunity to lead the church without having a vision on what direction to take the church.

“My Vision for leading Voice Of Victory is to make sure that I can develop the whole person, soul, body, and mind. To develop the community around the church into a thriving and self-sufficient economically community,” says King.

King also did not waste any time implementing service in the community with the members of the church.

“We will start our Get Out and Vote Campaign where we will help unregistered voters get registered to vote. We will also be hosting a new clothing drive. Also we are soliciting donations and giveaways for our annual upcoming community day that is hosted on the grounds of Voice Of Victory,” says King.

Voice of Victory Church is located at 607 Griffin Avenue.

