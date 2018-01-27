VMS Spelling Bee Winners Announced

Pictured left to right are Jaydon Favela, 1st place; Zymon Harris, 2nd place; Dr. Debra Paine; and Riquen Hamilton, 3rd place

Valdosta City Schools:

Congratulations to all students for an exciting competition!

Other participants who demonstrated excellent spelling skills were Bernard Copeland, Van Clifford Cabais, Jamarion Inman, Christiana Crumpton, Rickey Mack, Kendall Folsom, Mellonie Hughes, Ansley Taylor, Olivia Abbott, Shuntavia Simmons, Jalynn Carter, Keshawn Floyd, Yasmin Copeland, Brayden Anderson, Mikayla Ooten, Markisha Gore, and Carleese Gaines.

The Spelling Bee caller was Dr. Deborah Paine from VSU College of Education. Judges were Mrs. Sharah Denton, Dr. David Cole, Dr. Dan Altman

Principal, Mrs. Beth DeLoach presented awards and light refreshments were served after the competition.