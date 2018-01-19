VLMPO Seeks Public’s Input on National Safety Performance Measures

VLMPO:

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta- Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization (VLMPO) is amending its Fiscal Year 2018-2021 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and its 2040 Transportation Vision Plan (TVP) to include National Safety Performance Measures and state targets. The TIP and the TVP are the short and long range plans for the Valdosta Metropolitan Planning Area; which includes all of Lowndes County and portions of Berrien, Brooks and Lanier Counties.

The Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21), which has been replaced with the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST Act), requires States and MPOs to develop performance measures for their long range transportation plans. While the law provides broad national goals for performance measures, the states and MPOs are required to jointly develop measures and targets for transportation plans based on regulations promulgated by the Federal Highway and Transit Administration. These national safety performance measures were enacted to help improve highway safety.

The draft safety performance measures amendments for both the TIP and 2040 TVP are available for public review and comment from January 18, 2018 to February 16, 2018 at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, 327 W Savannah Ave. Valdosta, GA 31601; all public libraries in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes Counties; on the VLMPO website (www.sgrc.us); all county government administration offices in Berrien, Brooks, Lanier and Lowndes Counties; and all city government administration offices in Lowndes County.

The VLMPO staff will host an Open House February 6, 2018 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Southern Georgia Regional Commission. Accessibility aids (interpreter, large print, etc.) will be made available at the open house if a written request is made at least one week prior to the event. Comments are being accepted by email at chull@sgrc.us, by fax at 229-333- 5312, or by mailing them to VLMPO, 327 W Savannah Ave., Valdosta, GA 31601.

For more information please call Corey Hull, MPO Coordinator at 229-333- 5277.

