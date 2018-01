Photo: Valdosta Fire Department Facebook

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1103 Timber Line Drive Tuesday evening.

The first unit arrived on scene at 7:24 p.m. and the fire was under control by 8:12 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, according to VFD.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief