VFD Driving Tips for Freezing Conditions
Valdosta Fire Department:
The National Weather Service out of Tallahassee has issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday. There is the possibility for a mix of snow and ice in the South Central to South East areas of Georgia Wednesday morning between 1AM and 10AM and possibly longer. If you must drive Wednesday morning, please accommodate for extra travel time and follow these tips:
Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.
The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
Pay particular attention to areas before bridges and low lying areas for “black ice”. While the road may look normal, accumulations of moisture can freeze creating hazardous patches of ice.
About the Author: Desiree Carver
Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief