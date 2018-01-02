VFD Driving Tips for Freezing Conditions

The National Weather Service out of Tallahassee has issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday. There is the possibility for a mix of snow and ice in the South Central to South East areas of Georgia Wednesday morning between 1AM and 10AM and possibly longer. If you must drive Wednesday morning, please accommodate for extra travel time and follow these tips:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.