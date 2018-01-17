Valdosta Symphony Guild Presents Tunes for Tots

Valdosta State University:

The Valdosta Symphony Guild presented its annual Tunes for Tots on Saturday in the VSU Fine Arts Building. Community children were able to discover the unique sounds of the instruments from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion families and to hear instrument demonstrations from the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and a performance by the South Georgia String Project.

On the Web: www.valdostasymphony.org.

