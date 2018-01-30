Valdosta State Prison Seeks New Employees
Valdosta State Prison:
Valdosta State Prison is hiring and will be hosting job fairs throughout the month of February.
Feb 07,2018, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., on- site
Feb 13,2018 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Southern Regional Tech-Moultrie
Feb 15,2018, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Southern Regional Tech-Thomasville
Feb 21, 2018, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., on- site
Feb 28,2018, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., on- site
Positions: Correctional Officers, counselors, food service and maintenance.
On-Site Interviews at The Annex Training Bldg., located at 3259 Val Tech Rd. Follow signs.
Base Salary $31,040 and increases to $34,144 after 12 months satisfactory service.
-Come dressed for a Physical Fitness Test: 16 minute mile (walk/run), female 4 push-ups,8 sit-ups and male 8 sit-ups and 12 sit-ups.
-MUST bring COMPASS, ACT, SAT, ASSET, CPE, or ACCUPLACER test results with you. If not previously taken contact Wiregrass Technical College at (229)219- 1381.
-Clear Criminal History incl. No Prior Probation) and Pre-
Employment Drug Test required.
-High School Diploma or GED
-Valid Driver’s License
For more information, Contact Delisha Manning at 229-249- 4998 Delisha.Manning@gdc.ga.gov