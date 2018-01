Valdosta – VSU baseball starts their season off with an exhibition against St. Johns River CC on January 19th.

The Blazers went 33-22 with a record of 20-13 in the conference n 2017. The Blazers are optimistic about this season. They had four players with a .300+ batting average last season and ten players with a .200+ batting average.

2018 Schedule: http://www.vstateblazers.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball

