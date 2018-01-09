Valdosta Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Valdosta-Lowndes Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Association Committee:

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Community remembers Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the following events:

-Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. there will be a Sunday Service at St. Paul AME Church, located at 419 South Ashley Street. Guest speaker will be Reverend Jeremy G. Rich of First Missionary Baptist Church in Thomasville.

-Jan. 15 at 8 a.m. there will be a Scholarship Breakfist at the Holiday Inn, located at 1805 West Hill Avenue, for a $25 donation. Guest speaker will be Attorney Roy W. Copeland. The event was organized by Kappa Tau Lambda Graduate Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

-Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. will be a Youth Showcase displaying local talent and Awards Program at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 North Ashley Street. The motivational speaker will be Mr. DeWayne Johnson.

-April 3 at 6 p.m. there will be a memorial observance called “Reflections on Dr. King’s Life” at the King Memorial Park, located on the corner of S. Ashley St. and MLK Dr. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief