Valdosta Police Warns Citizens of Scam

Valdosta Police Department:

The Valdosta Police Department received information from a concerned citizen who advised of a possible scam. The citizen advised that an unknown person contacted her by telephone from an “800” number. The male caller advised that she had been selected as a winner for the Publishers Clearing House and that she had won over 1 million dollars. The male caller directed her to purchase a gift card and that “they and a camera crew” would be enroute to her residence to present her winnings (and presumably collect the gift card). The citizen called the real Publishers Clearing House and the matter is currently being investigated, but is suspected to not be legitimate.

“The Valdosta Police Department asks all citizen to be especially vigilant when confronted by any source that arrives bearing gifts or winnings. If someone advises you that you have won a prize but asks for money from you, the police department considers that red flag for a very possible scam. Also, be extremely cautious when giving out personal identifying information,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

