Valdosta Police Start Comfort Dog Program

Valdosta Police Department:

The Valdosta Police Department is proud to announce a new addition to their department: Comfort/Therapy Dog “Hope”.

The department is working with animal control officials in Florida who rescue these dogs and train them to serve as Comfort Dogs for law enforcement. The purpose of the program is simple but important:

• They help citizens to include children and victims of crime on a mental, social, emotional, and physical level. They provide a non-judgmental environment which helps with increased self-confidence, stress reduction, and a calming effect for those around the Comfort/Therapy Dog.

• The department is considering options for the use of the Comfort/Therapy Dog in school settings and working with victims of crimes.

“Hope” was the name provided to the dog by Officer Carla Jones who will be handling the dog. The name “Hope” symbolizes the importance of adopting animals from local animal shelters and using these special creatures to bring Hope to others. “Ms. Hope” is a welcome addition to our police department”, stated Chief Brian Childress.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief