Valdosta Police Investigate stolen vehicle and multiple car break ins. Two subjects in custody, additional subjects sought.

Valdosta Police Department:

On January 11, 2018, at approximately 2:50am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Habersham Road in reference to an emergency call for service.

A citizen reported that his vehicle had been stolen and he was following the offenders. Valdosta Police arrived in the area and made contact with the citizen who reported that while he was inside his residence he heard his truck’s engine start. The citizen advised that he quickly got into his second vehicle and began following his stolen truck while calling 911. The citizen advised that just prior to Law Enforcement’s arrival, the offenders driving his stolen truck crashed the vehicle in the 700 block of Habersham Road. The citizen advised that four difference subjects exited the vehicle and began running.

Multiple officers responded to the area to assist in locating the subjects. Two of the subjects, now identified as 20 year old Deonte Mincey and 18 year old Kendrick Thomas, were found hiding underneath a back patio of a private residence. Both were taken into custody. The additional two subjects are still being sought.

As the stolen vehicle was being examined, several pieces of suspected stolen property were located inside the vehicle. Throughout the next several hours, multiple citizens on the Northeast side of the city reported that their vehicles had been broken into. The property located in the stolen vehicle was found to be to have been stolen from the victims.

Both offenders now face charges of:

• Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle Theft (FELONY)

• Theft by Entering Auto (3) counts (FELONY)

“Anyone who has knowledge of this incident or can assist in locating the other responsible parties in this incident are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

