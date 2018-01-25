Valdosta Police Arrest Three Males and Recover Stolen Property

Valdosta Police Department:

On Monday, January 22, 2018, law enforcement from the following Florida agencies came to the Valdosta Police Department requesting our assistance: Suwannee County SO, Lake City PD, and Columbia County SO. Earlier this month, Valdosta Police recovered property that ended up being stolen from crimes in Florida and on Monday, Florida Law Enforcement contacted Valdosta Police regarding their stolen property.

Those agencies were working some commercial burglaries in their jurisdictions and tied some their stolen property to the address in the 800 block of Baytree Road in Valdosta. Valdosta Police Burglary Detectives went with the Florida detectives to the address. After locating some of the stolen property from Florida inside the residence, our detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence. The search warrant recovered not only evidence from the burglaries in Florida, but a stolen gun out of Echols County SO, and a stolen gun and other property from Valdosta.

The following subjects were arrested: Christian Thomas, Hollins Mills, and a 15 year old juvenile. The two males were transported by VPD to the Lowndes County Jail while the 15 year old was charged though the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).

“This is a great example of law enforcement working with each other to include across state lines to solve crimes”, stated Commander Leslie Manahan.

