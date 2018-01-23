Valdosta Police Arrest Man for Vehicle Break-In

Valdosta Police Department:

On January 23, 2018 at approximately 0055 hours, a citizen called 911 to report they saw a white male enter their neighbor’s vehicle and take several items. Officers found the white male who fit the description in the area carrying gray Nike Air Jordan’s and a teal women’s wallet. The white male, identified as Clayton Arledge, was detained for further investigation. Officers spoke with the witness who identified the vehicle the items came from. A show-up was conducted and the witness identified Arledge as the person they saw entering the victim’s vehicle. Officers spoke with the owners of the vehicle who said that a pair of gray Nike Air Jordan’s and a teal women’s wallet were missing from their vehicle. Arledge was arrested for Theft By Entering Automobile and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

“The Valdosta Police Department works tirelessly to prevent and solve crimes, but we cannot do it without the help of the community. Policing efforts must be a partnership between the citizens and the community and the better we work together, the stronger and safer this community will be”, stated Captain Kari Williams.

