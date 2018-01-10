Valdosta Police Arrest Man for Breaking Into Several Vehicles Throughout the City

Valdosta Police Department:

On January 8th, 2018 at approximately 2:20 am, Valdosta Police responded to a report of a vehicle broken into at a local business. An employee from the business reported that someone had broken into his car while he was at work. The responding VPD uniformed patrol officers investigated the complaint and gathered physical evidence while on scene.

Throughout the evening, multiple additional citizens continued reporting their cars had been broken into as well in several different locations around the city. During the investigation, officers made contact with witnesses who reported seeing a subject driving a dark in color vehicle acting in a suspicious manner. Witnesses were able to provide a physical description of the driver and also were able to obtain the license tag number of the suspicious vehicle.

A BOLO “Be On the Look Out” was issued for the vehicle and the described subject. Shortly after the BOLO was issued, the vehicle was spotted a Valdosta Police Officer. Contact was made with the driver, now identified as 20 year old Russell Fields from Adel, GA, who was found to be in possession of multiple items that had been reported stolen from the various victims. Russell was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrant applications from the multiple cases were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed.

Russell Fields is now facing seven counts of Theft by Entering Motor Vehicle (FELONY).

“The case represents yet another example of community policing where citizens help the Valdosta Police Department prevent and solve crimes. We can’t be everywhere so we need our citizens to help, like they did in this case. The information gathered by the witnesses was essential in putting the subject in jail and returning the stolen property to the rightful owners,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

