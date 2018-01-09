TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Valdosta man has claimed a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery’s $10,000,000 FORTUNE Scratch-Off game, just one day before his 23rd birthday.

The winner, Kyle Graziano, of Valdosta, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $792,000.

Lottery officials say Graziano, a member of the United States Air Force, was on his way to Orlando with his family to visit relatives when he stopped at a gas station for a soda and picked up a lottery ticket.

“I never imagined that this ticket would be a winner,” Graziano said in a statement. “My wife and I are going to save the money for our daughters to use for college.”

Officials says the winning ticket was purchased at Johnson & Johnson on State Road 6 West in Jasper. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

(WCTV)

