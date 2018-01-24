Valdosta man seriously injured in crash on I-75

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCTV) — A semi truck driver suffered serious injuries when his vehicle collided with another semi Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Columbia County.

The crash report states that 40-year-old Scott Fisher of Valdosta, Georgia, was traveling north on I-75 when he crossed through the guardrails separating the northbound and southbound lanes and traveled into oncoming traffic. A Kenworth semi truck collided with Fisher’s vehicle, causing the vehicle to jackknife and hit a guardrail before coming to final rest.

FHP says the Kenworth semi veered onto the shoulder and caught fire. The fire was extinguished by the Columbia County Fire Department.

Fisher was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in serious condition. Troopers say charges are pending an investigation.

The driver of the other semi suffered minor injuries.

(WCTV)

