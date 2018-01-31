Valdosta High School’s Roland Signs College Letter Of Intent

| January 31, 2018 | 0 Comments

VALDOSTA – MacKenzie Roland, senior and Valdosta High soccer player, signed a letter of intent to play at South Georgia State College in Douglas, Georgia.

Roland has been a starter on defense all 4 years for Valdosta High School’s girls soccer team. She will play for Coach Jacob Crawford at South Georgia State College. She brings intensity and a leadership that is unparalleled.

Below are interviews with Coach Crawford and Coach Doughty:

Coach Doughty Interview:

 

Coach Crawford Interview:

 

Pictures:

