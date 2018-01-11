Valdosta High School Named National Beta School of Distinction

Valdosta City Schools:

National Beta Club is proud to announce Valdosta High School as a 2017-2018 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor that recognizes Beta Chapters striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership, and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year.

Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment. In addition, National Beta School of Distinction recipients will be publicized at the 2018 National Beta Convention in Savannah, GA, this June.

National Beta is the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. The National Beta Club is committed to recognizing and promoting high academic achievement, rewarding and nurturing worthy character, improving student leadership skills, and encouraging service to others.

Membership into the National Beta Club is by invitation only. Sophomore, junior, and senior students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, exemplify worthy character, and maintain a commendable attitude throughout the school year are extended the opportunity to join the Senior Beta Club at Valdosta High School. By participating in a variety of community service events throughout the school year, including the local Special Olympics, Second Harvest’s Make a Difference Day, Thanksgiving for Thousands, and Relay for Life, students of the VHS Senior Beta Club embody the Beta motto, Let Us Lead by Serving Others.

The Valdosta High School Senior Beta Club inducted 85 new members this school year, thus earning the National Beta School of Distinction for 2017-2018. Congratulations to the Valdosta High School Senior Beta Club for earning this national award for the fifth year in a row!!

Photo:

VHS Senior Beta Club Officers and Sponsors:

Ms. Ebonye Bennett, Sponsor; Rae’gan Burton, Vice President; Khyati Patel, Secretary; Christopher Vietas, President; Laura Stanaland, Historian; Haley Hogan, Treasurer; Mrs. Jessica Whylly, Sponsor

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief