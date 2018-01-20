Valdosta Crime Laboratory Passes Site Visit Inspection

Valdosta Police Department:

Beginning of January 2018, the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory was inspected by the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board or ANAB for Crime Laboratory Accreditation to ensure continued compliance with professional crime laboratory operating standards and procedures. Crime Laboratory Director Becky Parker-Hall and Chief Brian Childress were provided a report from the accrediting board which found the laboratory was in compliance with all applicable laboratory and crime scene investigation standards and no issues were noted.

“We have said from day one that our local crime laboratory would be accredited to ensure we comply with professional crime laboratory standards. Yet again Director Becky Parker-Hall, Quality Manager Julie Grantham, and all laboratory staff proved not only the value of operating a local laboratory but the fact the laboratory follows the best practices available. Quite honestly, they are the best in the business which explains why other law enforcement agencies are now requesting the use of the lab; because of speed of turnaround and professional work”, stated Brian Childress.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief