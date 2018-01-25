Valdosta Catfish Place at Regionals

Catfish (top row l-r) – Blake Crews, Sawyer Lynch, Kylee Snyder, Dawson Lehman, Simon Lynch, Ryleigh Musgrove, Abby Lane, (kneeling l – r) Josh Krispin, Benjamin Roesch. Not pictured – Katie Thomerson

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High Catfish swim team traveled to Regional’s Georgia State College in Coffee County January 18th.

Dawson Lehman placed second overall in regional’s for the 200 yard freestyle last Thursday in Coffee County.

Other students who placed were Sawyer Lynch with 6th overall in the 50 yard freestyle and Blake Crews with 4th overall in the 50 yard freestyle.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun